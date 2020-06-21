5148 Rincon St.

Amenities

Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house located in quiet residential neighborhood just off Montezuma near SDSU, restaurants and shopping. Close proximity to Lake Murray hiking trails and downtown La Mesa.



This recently renovated home offers a large backyard with covered patio, washer / dryer hookups, single car garage and driveway. Landscaper provided for the front yard. Remodeled interior including all new custom cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury french door refrigerator with pullout freezer, new windows, new carpet and fully remodeled bathroom with subway tile and new vanity.



No utilities included.



