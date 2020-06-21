All apartments in San Diego
5148 Rincon St.

5148 Rincon Street · No Longer Available
Location

5148 Rincon Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/27b367c072 ----
Three bedroom, 1 bathroom house located in quiet residential neighborhood just off Montezuma near SDSU, restaurants and shopping. Close proximity to Lake Murray hiking trails and downtown La Mesa.

This recently renovated home offers a large backyard with covered patio, washer / dryer hookups, single car garage and driveway. Landscaper provided for the front yard. Remodeled interior including all new custom cabinets, counter tops, stainless steel appliances, luxury french door refrigerator with pullout freezer, new windows, new carpet and fully remodeled bathroom with subway tile and new vanity.

No utilities included.

Schedule a showing here: https://showmojo.com/b723fed0d7/listings/mapsearch

Apply Online at: https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/156642

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

Garage + Driveway Parking
Pets Considered
Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5148 Rincon St. have any available units?
5148 Rincon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5148 Rincon St. have?
Some of 5148 Rincon St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5148 Rincon St. currently offering any rent specials?
5148 Rincon St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5148 Rincon St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5148 Rincon St. is pet friendly.
Does 5148 Rincon St. offer parking?
Yes, 5148 Rincon St. does offer parking.
Does 5148 Rincon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5148 Rincon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5148 Rincon St. have a pool?
No, 5148 Rincon St. does not have a pool.
Does 5148 Rincon St. have accessible units?
No, 5148 Rincon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5148 Rincon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5148 Rincon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
