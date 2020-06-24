Rent Calculator
5135 Bixel Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5135 Bixel Drive
5135 Bixel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
College West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
5135 Bixel Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5135 Bixel Drive Available 08/01/20 LARGE - SDSU AREA HOME - 4 bedrooms / 3 bath - With Big yard on Canyon! -
(RLNE3410901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have any available units?
5135 Bixel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5135 Bixel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Bixel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Bixel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 Bixel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive offer parking?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have a pool?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
