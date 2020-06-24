All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5135 Bixel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5135 Bixel Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

5135 Bixel Drive

5135 Bixel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5135 Bixel Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5135 Bixel Drive Available 08/01/20 LARGE - SDSU AREA HOME - 4 bedrooms / 3 bath - With Big yard on Canyon! -

(RLNE3410901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 Bixel Drive have any available units?
5135 Bixel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5135 Bixel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5135 Bixel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 Bixel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 Bixel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive offer parking?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have a pool?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 Bixel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 Bixel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University