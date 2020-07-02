Rent Calculator
Home
San Diego, CA
5133 Tipton Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5133 Tipton Street
5133 Tipton Street
No Longer Available
Location
5133 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5133 Tipton Street have any available units?
5133 Tipton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5133 Tipton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Tipton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Tipton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5133 Tipton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5133 Tipton Street offer parking?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not offer parking.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have a pool?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have accessible units?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
