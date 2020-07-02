All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5133 Tipton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5133 Tipton Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

5133 Tipton Street

5133 Tipton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5133 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Tipton Street have any available units?
5133 Tipton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5133 Tipton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Tipton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Tipton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5133 Tipton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5133 Tipton Street offer parking?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not offer parking.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have a pool?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have accessible units?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5133 Tipton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5133 Tipton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University