All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5130 E Falls View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5130 E Falls View Dr
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:37 AM

5130 E Falls View Dr

5130 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5130 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Location. This beautiful home has been tastefully remodeled inside and out, with Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, hardwood floors. An Addition was newly build in the summer of 2018 which includes new windows, 3 of the 4 has new bathrooms. Kitchen was completely gutted and rebuilt with an open floor plan that includes a entertainers kitchen with new Cabinets, Quartz counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances and all new plumbing and upgraded electrical. All bedrooms have new ceiling fans, blinds and mirrored closet doors. Kitchen opens to the backyard with a large covered patio. Nice qualify Faux turf will be installed in the back yard. Nicely landscaped with Gardening service provided. Located on a great street in the SDSU College Area. Home will include fridge, Microwave, washer/dryer & Gardening service. 10 minute Walk to SDSU Pedestrian Bridge Entrance to Campus off Zura Way and Parking Lot 4. We manage 65 homes Walking Distance to SDSU. I am sure we have something that will suit you. Email us to get on the house tour showing schedule. All the good homes go Fast! We are available for any questions and concerns.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 E Falls View Dr have any available units?
5130 E Falls View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 E Falls View Dr have?
Some of 5130 E Falls View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 E Falls View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5130 E Falls View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 E Falls View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5130 E Falls View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5130 E Falls View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5130 E Falls View Dr offers parking.
Does 5130 E Falls View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5130 E Falls View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 E Falls View Dr have a pool?
No, 5130 E Falls View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5130 E Falls View Dr have accessible units?
No, 5130 E Falls View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 E Falls View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 E Falls View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University