Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM

5129 Tipton Street

5129 Tipton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
New remodeled 5 bedroom house available soon! Contact us for more information. Move in date is flexible for a later move in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Tipton Street have any available units?
5129 Tipton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 Tipton Street have?
Some of 5129 Tipton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Tipton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Tipton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Tipton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5129 Tipton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5129 Tipton Street offer parking?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not offer parking.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have a pool?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have accessible units?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Tipton Street has units with dishwashers.

