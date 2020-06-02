Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5129 Tipton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5129 Tipton Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:39 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5129 Tipton Street
5129 Tipton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5129 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
New remodeled 5 bedroom house available soon! Contact us for more information. Move in date is flexible for a later move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5129 Tipton Street have any available units?
5129 Tipton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5129 Tipton Street have?
Some of 5129 Tipton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5129 Tipton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Tipton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Tipton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5129 Tipton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5129 Tipton Street offer parking?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not offer parking.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have a pool?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have accessible units?
No, 5129 Tipton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Tipton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Tipton Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University