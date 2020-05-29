All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

5129 Leo Street

5129 Leo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Leo Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU! - 4BD/2BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2019 -
5129 Leo Street Street
4 bedroom, 2 Bath, house near SDSU. No permit needed. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances.

$3750.00 Per Month

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1200 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: 3400.00
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: Wall unit
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3897261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 Leo Street have any available units?
5129 Leo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5129 Leo Street have?
Some of 5129 Leo Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5129 Leo Street currently offering any rent specials?
5129 Leo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 Leo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5129 Leo Street is pet friendly.
Does 5129 Leo Street offer parking?
Yes, 5129 Leo Street offers parking.
Does 5129 Leo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 Leo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 Leo Street have a pool?
No, 5129 Leo Street does not have a pool.
Does 5129 Leo Street have accessible units?
No, 5129 Leo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 Leo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5129 Leo Street has units with dishwashers.
