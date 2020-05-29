Amenities

SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU! - 4BD/2BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2019 -

5129 Leo Street Street

4 bedroom, 2 Bath, house near SDSU. No permit needed. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances.



$3750.00 Per Month



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 1200 sqft.

Bedrooms: 4 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: 3400.00

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard

Lawn

Heat: Wall unit

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Off-street parking



No Pets Allowed



