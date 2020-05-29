Amenities
SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 2 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU! - 4BD/2BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2019 -
5129 Leo Street Street
4 bedroom, 2 Bath, house near SDSU. No permit needed. Beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
$3750.00 Per Month
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 1200 sqft.
Bedrooms: 4 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: 3400.00
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet fee
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: Wall unit
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3897261)