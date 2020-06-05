All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:52 PM

5127 Renaissance Ave.

5127 Renaissance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5127 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have any available units?
5127 Renaissance Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have?
Some of 5127 Renaissance Ave.'s amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Renaissance Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Renaissance Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Renaissance Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. offer parking?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5127 Renaissance Ave. has a pool.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
