5127 Renaissance Ave.
5127 Renaissance Ave.
5127 Renaissance Avenue
No Longer Available
5127 Renaissance Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have any available units?
5127 Renaissance Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have?
Some of 5127 Renaissance Ave.'s amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 5127 Renaissance Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Renaissance Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Renaissance Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. offer parking?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5127 Renaissance Ave. has a pool.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Renaissance Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Renaissance Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
