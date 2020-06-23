5127 East Falls View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For lease large three bedrooms house one block from SDSU hardwood floors air conditioning fire fireplace overhead fans in bedrooms and family room washer dryer dishwasher big family room overlooking covered patio large fence backyard waterfall flower garden apple ?? tree grapefruit tree available March first;



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26813



(RLNE4706453)