5127 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115 College East
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For lease large three bedrooms house one block from SDSU hardwood floors air conditioning fire fireplace overhead fans in bedrooms and family room washer dryer dishwasher big family room overlooking covered patio large fence backyard waterfall flower garden apple ?? tree grapefruit tree available March first;
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26813
(RLNE4706453)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have any available units?
5127 East Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 East Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5127 East Falls View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 East Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5127 East Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 East Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive offers parking.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5127 East Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5127 East Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive has units with dishwashers.