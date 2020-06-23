All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5127 East Falls View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5127 East Falls View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5127 East Falls View Drive

5127 East Falls View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5127 East Falls View Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For lease large three bedrooms house one block from SDSU hardwood floors air conditioning fire fireplace overhead fans in bedrooms and family room washer dryer dishwasher big family room overlooking covered patio large fence backyard waterfall flower garden apple ?? tree grapefruit tree available March first;

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26813

(RLNE4706453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have any available units?
5127 East Falls View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 East Falls View Drive have?
Some of 5127 East Falls View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 East Falls View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5127 East Falls View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 East Falls View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive offers parking.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have a pool?
No, 5127 East Falls View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5127 East Falls View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 East Falls View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 East Falls View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University