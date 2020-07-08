All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

5125 Alumni Pl

5125 Alumni Place · No Longer Available
Location

5125 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5125 Alumni Pl Available 06/09/20 5RM, 4BR plus den, 2 Ba - 5RM home in the college area with a great large private yard!

(RLNE5777845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Alumni Pl have any available units?
5125 Alumni Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5125 Alumni Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Alumni Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Alumni Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl offer parking?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have a pool?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have accessible units?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

