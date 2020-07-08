Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5125 Alumni Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5125 Alumni Pl
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5125 Alumni Pl
5125 Alumni Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5125 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5125 Alumni Pl Available 06/09/20 5RM, 4BR plus den, 2 Ba - 5RM home in the college area with a great large private yard!
(RLNE5777845)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have any available units?
5125 Alumni Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5125 Alumni Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Alumni Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Alumni Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl offer parking?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have a pool?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have accessible units?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5125 Alumni Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5125 Alumni Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University