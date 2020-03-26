All apartments in San Diego
5124 Ewing Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 11:09 AM

5124 Ewing Street

5124 Ewing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5124 Ewing Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sleeps 6-7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Ewing Street have any available units?
5124 Ewing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5124 Ewing Street currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Ewing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Ewing Street pet-friendly?
No, 5124 Ewing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5124 Ewing Street offer parking?
No, 5124 Ewing Street does not offer parking.
Does 5124 Ewing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Ewing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Ewing Street have a pool?
No, 5124 Ewing Street does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Ewing Street have accessible units?
No, 5124 Ewing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Ewing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Ewing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5124 Ewing Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5124 Ewing Street does not have units with air conditioning.

