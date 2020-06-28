All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

5120 Catoctin

5120 Catoctin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Catoctin Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
5120 Catoctin Available 09/01/19 Craftsman home 2bed 1 bath, garage on a large lot! North College area - This is an attractive home on a nice street of single-family homes.
The kitchen and interior have been updated.
There's a long private driveway and separate garage with a back-office area.
Also a patio, and an additional storage unit at the back of the property.
Lots of possibilities with this property, long (er) term lease available.
Grab it before it goes, very reasonable rent! More pictures to come.
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
DRE#01836754

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Catoctin have any available units?
5120 Catoctin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Catoctin have?
Some of 5120 Catoctin's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Catoctin currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Catoctin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Catoctin pet-friendly?
No, 5120 Catoctin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5120 Catoctin offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Catoctin offers parking.
Does 5120 Catoctin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Catoctin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Catoctin have a pool?
No, 5120 Catoctin does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Catoctin have accessible units?
No, 5120 Catoctin does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Catoctin have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 Catoctin does not have units with dishwashers.
