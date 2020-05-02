5115 63rd St

Amenities

7 bedrooms, with at least two that would make great doubles 3 bath house 2 blocks from SDSU Campus. Lots of parking. Recently remodeled house very close to SDSU. Granite countertops, Fire place, New Stainless Steel Appliances include Fridge,extra Fridge included, New Front Load Washer/Dryer and microwave included. Jacuzzi with weekly service provided! New floors throughout. NO CARPET! House is perfect for students with good size bedrooms. Less than a 15 minute flat walk to campus or Shopping! Pet accepted upon Owner approval. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening & Jacuzzi service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking.Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales