San Diego, CA
5115 63rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5115 63rd St

5115 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5115 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7 bedrooms, with at least two that would make great doubles 3 bath house 2 blocks from SDSU Campus. Lots of parking. Recently remodeled house very close to SDSU. Granite countertops, Fire place, New Stainless Steel Appliances include Fridge,extra Fridge included, New Front Load Washer/Dryer and microwave included. Jacuzzi with weekly service provided! New floors throughout. NO CARPET! House is perfect for students with good size bedrooms. Less than a 15 minute flat walk to campus or Shopping! Pet accepted upon Owner approval. San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening & Jacuzzi service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking.Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals access with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after hours emergency line. For New listings and Updates Please Follow me on Instagram SDSU.hottest.Rentals.and.sales

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5115 63rd St have any available units?
5115 63rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5115 63rd St have?
Some of 5115 63rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5115 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
5115 63rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5115 63rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5115 63rd St is pet friendly.
Does 5115 63rd St offer parking?
Yes, 5115 63rd St does offer parking.
Does 5115 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5115 63rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5115 63rd St have a pool?
Yes, 5115 63rd St has a pool.
Does 5115 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 5115 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5115 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5115 63rd St has units with dishwashers.
