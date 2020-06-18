Rent Calculator
5106 Tipton St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5106 Tipton St.
5106 Tipton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5106 Tipton Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3BD house with large rooms and GREAT backyard! - 3BD, 2BA house with a pool! Garage, driveway and permit parking available.
Virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wEfrhFKb61d
(RLNE5777843)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5106 Tipton St. have any available units?
5106 Tipton St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5106 Tipton St. currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Tipton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Tipton St. pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Tipton St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5106 Tipton St. offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Tipton St. does offer parking.
Does 5106 Tipton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 Tipton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Tipton St. have a pool?
Yes, 5106 Tipton St. has a pool.
Does 5106 Tipton St. have accessible units?
No, 5106 Tipton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Tipton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Tipton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 Tipton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 Tipton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
