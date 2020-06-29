All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5102 Logan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5102 Logan Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5102 Logan Ave

5102 Logan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5102 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home!

This spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is centrally located near shopping centers and freeways. House has been freshly painted and newly carpeted. Home has a large master suite and a large backyard great for BBQs and family gatherings. Lots of parking with long driveway and detached garage.

Please contact SDC Properties at 619-243-6622 for more information.

4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Sorry, No pets accepted at this

Sorry, Section 8 not accepted at this time

Unit features:
Large backyard
Detached Garage
Cable ready
Washer and dryer hookups
Large Master Suite
Oven / range

Monthly Rent: $2150.00

Security Deposit: $2150.00

Credit Application Fee: $30

Only serious applicants please.

Qualification Requirements: Combined income after deductions to be 2.5 times monthly rent. Pay stubs needed for verification or 6 months bank statements if self-employed. Past challenged credit accepted as long as last 12 months does not show lates, new collections or judgments. Additional security deposit may apply for those with challenged credit.

6 person maximum occupancy.

Section 8 not accepted at this time.

Ad posted by: Pamela Macias, Real Estate Agent
CalBRE Lic# 01967517
Under Broker: Andrew H. Griffin, III
CalBRE Lic# 01158270
Welcome Home!

This spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is centrally located near shopping centers and freeways. House has been freshly painted and newly carpeted. Home has a large master suite and a large backyard great for BBQs and family gatherings. Lots of parking with long driveway and detached garage.

Please contact SDC Properties at 619-243-6622 for more information.

4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms

Sorry, No pets accepted at this

Sorry, Section 8 not accepted at this time

Unit features:
Large backyard
Detached Garage
Cable ready
Washer and dryer hookups
Large Master Suite
Oven / range

Monthly Rent: $2150.00

Security Deposit: $2150.00

Credit Application Fee: $30

Only serious applicants please.

Qualification Requirements: Combined income after deductions to be 2.5 times monthly rent. Pay stubs needed for verification or 6 months bank statements if self-employed. Past challenged credit accepted as long as last 12 months does not show lates, new collections or judgments. Additional security deposit may apply for those with challenged credit.

6 person maximum occupancy.

Section 8 not accepted at this time.

Ad posted by: Pamela Macias, Real Estate Agent
CalBRE Lic# 01967517
Under Broker: Andrew H. Griffin, III
CalBRE Lic# 01158270

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 Logan Ave have any available units?
5102 Logan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 Logan Ave have?
Some of 5102 Logan Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 Logan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5102 Logan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 Logan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5102 Logan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5102 Logan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5102 Logan Ave offers parking.
Does 5102 Logan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 Logan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 Logan Ave have a pool?
No, 5102 Logan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5102 Logan Ave have accessible units?
No, 5102 Logan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 Logan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 Logan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University