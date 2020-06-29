5102 Logan Ave

Amenities

Welcome Home!



This spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is centrally located near shopping centers and freeways. House has been freshly painted and newly carpeted. Home has a large master suite and a large backyard great for BBQs and family gatherings. Lots of parking with long driveway and detached garage.



Please contact SDC Properties at 619-243-6622 for more information.



4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms



Sorry, No pets accepted at this



Sorry, Section 8 not accepted at this time



Unit features:

Large backyard

Detached Garage

Cable ready

Washer and dryer hookups

Large Master Suite

Oven / range



Monthly Rent: $2150.00



Security Deposit: $2150.00



Credit Application Fee: $30



Only serious applicants please.



Qualification Requirements: Combined income after deductions to be 2.5 times monthly rent. Pay stubs needed for verification or 6 months bank statements if self-employed. Past challenged credit accepted as long as last 12 months does not show lates, new collections or judgments. Additional security deposit may apply for those with challenged credit.



6 person maximum occupancy.



Section 8 not accepted at this time.



Ad posted by: Pamela Macias, Real Estate Agent

CalBRE Lic# 01967517

Under Broker: Andrew H. Griffin, III

CalBRE Lic# 01158270

