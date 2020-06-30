All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

510 1st Avenue Unit 805

510 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Ocean Views. UPGRADED. Pet Friendly. Prime Location. ACT NOW!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Stackable Washer/Dryer
- Wine Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Open Floor Plan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen that opens to the living room
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Fireplace
- Balcony
- Living Room

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Horizons Marina District Owners Association
- Fitness Room
- Gated Community
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Sauna
- Club House
- BBQ Area

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Assigned Underground Parking - Spaces 398 and 349
HOA NAME: Horizons Marina District Owners Association
YEAR BUILT: 2002
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: No

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet
-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet,
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
- Tenant is automatically enrolled in the Resident Benefit Package at a flat rate of $18 per month

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5511992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 have any available units?
510 1st Avenue Unit 805 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 have?
Some of 510 1st Avenue Unit 805's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 currently offering any rent specials?
510 1st Avenue Unit 805 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 is pet friendly.
Does 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 offer parking?
Yes, 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 offers parking.
Does 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 have a pool?
Yes, 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 has a pool.
Does 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 have accessible units?
No, 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 1st Avenue Unit 805 has units with dishwashers.

