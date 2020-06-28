Rent Calculator
5096 New Haven Road - 1
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM
5096 New Haven Road - 1
5096 New Haven Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5096 New Haven Road, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5096 New Haven Road - 1 have any available units?
5096 New Haven Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5096 New Haven Road - 1 have?
Some of 5096 New Haven Road - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 5096 New Haven Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5096 New Haven Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5096 New Haven Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5096 New Haven Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5096 New Haven Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5096 New Haven Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 5096 New Haven Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5096 New Haven Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5096 New Haven Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 5096 New Haven Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5096 New Haven Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5096 New Haven Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5096 New Haven Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5096 New Haven Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
