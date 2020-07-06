Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5095 Faber Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5095 Faber Way
Last updated January 3 2020 at 12:44 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5095 Faber Way
5095 Faber Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5095 Faber Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5095 Faber Way Available 07/24/20 available to sign, current tenants are not renewing. - 2 Units combined. Main house 4BD/2BA+den, second unit 2BR/1BA. 2 kitchens, AC. Renovated!
(RLNE5390409)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5095 Faber Way have any available units?
5095 Faber Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5095 Faber Way currently offering any rent specials?
5095 Faber Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5095 Faber Way pet-friendly?
No, 5095 Faber Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5095 Faber Way offer parking?
No, 5095 Faber Way does not offer parking.
Does 5095 Faber Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5095 Faber Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5095 Faber Way have a pool?
No, 5095 Faber Way does not have a pool.
Does 5095 Faber Way have accessible units?
No, 5095 Faber Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5095 Faber Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5095 Faber Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5095 Faber Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5095 Faber Way has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University