5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

We are offering a Downstairs 400 sqft studio apartment at Padre Gardens centrally located with easy access to the 805, 163, 5, 8, and 52 freeways. The complex is located on Clairemont Mesa Blvd just west of the 805 freeway.

The unit has an open feel to it featuring a large living area with a sliding glass door that opens to a small private enclosed balcony. The kitchen features a refrigerator, stove, new sink & countertops. The complex offers to park for residence and features 2 onsite coin-operated laundry rooms. Cats are welcome for an additional $200.00 deposit. NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $1,300.00/// Utilities is NOT included in RENT

•Security Deposit: $700.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00



Please stop by our office open Monday- Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm if you are interested in viewing the apartment. Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Claremont Mesa Blvd San Diego CA 92117. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510

Contact us to schedule a showing.