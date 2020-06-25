All apartments in San Diego
5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard

5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
We are offering a Downstairs 400 sqft studio apartment at Padre Gardens centrally located with easy access to the 805, 163, 5, 8, and 52 freeways. The complex is located on Clairemont Mesa Blvd just west of the 805 freeway.
The unit has an open feel to it featuring a large living area with a sliding glass door that opens to a small private enclosed balcony. The kitchen features a refrigerator, stove, new sink & countertops. The complex offers to park for residence and features 2 onsite coin-operated laundry rooms. Cats are welcome for an additional $200.00 deposit. NO DOGS. Utilities not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $1,300.00/// Utilities is NOT included in RENT
•Security Deposit: $700.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00

Please stop by our office open Monday- Friday from 8:00am-4:00pm if you are interested in viewing the apartment. Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Claremont Mesa Blvd San Diego CA 92117. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have any available units?
5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have?
Some of 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard offer parking?
No, 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5063 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
