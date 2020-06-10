Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5043 Palin Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5043 Palin Street
5043 Palin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
5043 Palin Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Lincoln Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 2 bath.
Large back yard!!
2 car garage.
Laundry room, washer included. Dryer is not. No smoking.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12317659
(RLNE4948034)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5043 Palin Street have any available units?
5043 Palin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5043 Palin Street have?
Some of 5043 Palin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5043 Palin Street currently offering any rent specials?
5043 Palin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 Palin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5043 Palin Street is pet friendly.
Does 5043 Palin Street offer parking?
Yes, 5043 Palin Street offers parking.
Does 5043 Palin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5043 Palin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 Palin Street have a pool?
No, 5043 Palin Street does not have a pool.
Does 5043 Palin Street have accessible units?
No, 5043 Palin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 Palin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5043 Palin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
