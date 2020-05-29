Rent Calculator
Last updated September 3 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 10
5041 Mt. Casas Dr
5041 Mount Casas Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5041 Mount Casas Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa West
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DELIGHTFUL UPGRATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, WOOD FLOORS, HUGE BACK YARD WITH FRUIT TREES, COVERED PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE.
VERY QUIT STREET.
AVAILABLE 09/05/19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5041 Mt. Casas Dr have any available units?
5041 Mt. Casas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 5041 Mt. Casas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5041 Mt. Casas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 Mt. Casas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5041 Mt. Casas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5041 Mt. Casas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5041 Mt. Casas Dr offers parking.
Does 5041 Mt. Casas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 Mt. Casas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 Mt. Casas Dr have a pool?
No, 5041 Mt. Casas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5041 Mt. Casas Dr have accessible units?
No, 5041 Mt. Casas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 Mt. Casas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5041 Mt. Casas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5041 Mt. Casas Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5041 Mt. Casas Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
