Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

5041 College Avenue

5041 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5041 College Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Located on College Ave! Minutes from Montezuma and the SDSU Campus!
**HD VIDEO TOUR** just click the address to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 College Avenue have any available units?
5041 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5041 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5041 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5041 College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5041 College Avenue offer parking?
No, 5041 College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5041 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5041 College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5041 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5041 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5041 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5041 College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5041 College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

