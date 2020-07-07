All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

5040 Milton Street

5040 Milton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5040 Milton Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
$3,675 Per Month for a 1 year lease. 4 Bed/ 2.5 bath 2,118 square foot, single level home located in the highly desirable Bay Park neighborhood. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Two separate living areas with fireplaces, dining room, large kitchen with plenty of storage and quartz kitchen counters. Master bedroom with bathroom & multiple closets, hall bath with with large vanity and tub. Attached 2 car garage plus additional driveway parking. Central heat. Covered patio with large fenced yard (bi-weekly landscaper included). Tenant to pay all utilities except trash. Washer & Dryer in the garage. Call leasing agent to discuss pets. Just minutes to I5 freeway access, Mission Bay, Shopping and restaurants. NO HOA OR POOL - Zillow has it listed improperly.

AVAILABLE NOW FOR MOVE-IN.

Call Natalie at 619-354-6888 for details or to set-up a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5040-milton-st-san-diego-ca-92110-usa/9a367f41-fbec-4d54-bcfd-9d511d2f96e2

(RLNE5346273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Milton Street have any available units?
5040 Milton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Milton Street have?
Some of 5040 Milton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Milton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Milton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Milton Street pet-friendly?
No, 5040 Milton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5040 Milton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Milton Street offers parking.
Does 5040 Milton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 Milton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Milton Street have a pool?
Yes, 5040 Milton Street has a pool.
Does 5040 Milton Street have accessible units?
No, 5040 Milton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Milton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Milton Street has units with dishwashers.

