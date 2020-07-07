5040 Milton Street

Amenities

$3,675 Per Month for a 1 year lease. 4 Bed/ 2.5 bath 2,118 square foot, single level home located in the highly desirable Bay Park neighborhood. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Two separate living areas with fireplaces, dining room, large kitchen with plenty of storage and quartz kitchen counters. Master bedroom with bathroom & multiple closets, hall bath with with large vanity and tub. Attached 2 car garage plus additional driveway parking. Central heat. Covered patio with large fenced yard (bi-weekly landscaper included). Tenant to pay all utilities except trash. Washer & Dryer in the garage. Call leasing agent to discuss pets. Just minutes to I5 freeway access, Mission Bay, Shopping and restaurants. NO HOA OR POOL - Zillow has it listed improperly.



AVAILABLE NOW FOR MOVE-IN.



Call Natalie at 619-354-6888 for details or to set-up a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5040-milton-st-san-diego-ca-92110-usa/9a367f41-fbec-4d54-bcfd-9d511d2f96e2



