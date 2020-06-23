Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5038 Via Papel
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5038 Via Papel
5038 via Papel
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5038 via Papel, San Diego, CA 92122
University City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5038 Via Papel have any available units?
5038 Via Papel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5038 Via Papel have?
Some of 5038 Via Papel's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5038 Via Papel currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Via Papel isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Via Papel pet-friendly?
No, 5038 Via Papel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 5038 Via Papel offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Via Papel does offer parking.
Does 5038 Via Papel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5038 Via Papel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Via Papel have a pool?
No, 5038 Via Papel does not have a pool.
Does 5038 Via Papel have accessible units?
No, 5038 Via Papel does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Via Papel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5038 Via Papel has units with dishwashers.
