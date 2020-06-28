All apartments in San Diego
5036 Date Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 5:07 PM

5036 Date Street

5036 Date Street · No Longer Available
Location

5036 Date Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Webster

Amenities

key fob access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
key fob access
Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready immediately! Contact for more information!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Date Street have any available units?
5036 Date Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 5036 Date Street currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Date Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Date Street pet-friendly?
No, 5036 Date Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5036 Date Street offer parking?
No, 5036 Date Street does not offer parking.
Does 5036 Date Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 Date Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Date Street have a pool?
No, 5036 Date Street does not have a pool.
Does 5036 Date Street have accessible units?
No, 5036 Date Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Date Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 Date Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 Date Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 Date Street does not have units with air conditioning.
