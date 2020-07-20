All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 5016 Cape May Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5016 Cape May Ave
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 PM

5016 Cape May Ave

5016 Cape May Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5016 Cape May Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
courtyard
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
1 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex just steps from the beach. Hardwood floors in living room and bedroom. Stove and refrigerator included. Street parking only. Shared courtyard. 425 square feet. Sorry, no pets! 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Cape May Ave have any available units?
5016 Cape May Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Cape May Ave have?
Some of 5016 Cape May Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, courtyard, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Cape May Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Cape May Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Cape May Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Cape May Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 5016 Cape May Ave offer parking?
No, 5016 Cape May Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5016 Cape May Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Cape May Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Cape May Ave have a pool?
No, 5016 Cape May Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Cape May Ave have accessible units?
No, 5016 Cape May Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Cape May Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Cape May Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University