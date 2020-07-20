5016 Cape May Ave

5016 Cape May Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107 Ocean Beach
hardwood floors
courtyard
range
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
courtyard
1 Bedroom, 1 bath duplex just steps from the beach. Hardwood floors in living room and bedroom. Stove and refrigerator included. Street parking only. Shared courtyard. 425 square feet. Sorry, no pets! 1 year lease.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
