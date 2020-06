Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

2 Bed/2 bath condo near SDSU. This is an upstairs end unit meaning less noise from neighbors. The unit offers in-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, and central AC. A storage closet is located on the balcony. An off-street parking space is located in the adjacent carport. The complex has a great pool and spa.



The unit is within walking distance of SDSU and the trolley station. Being on the east end of Mission Valley means that it is close to everything!