Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6

5005 Trojan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Trojan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Upgraded, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath ~ Appliances include: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave. Coin-Op Laundry room located in the complex. Pets Upon Approval, $250.00 pet deposit. Tenant pays all except water, trash and sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 have any available units?
5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 have?
Some of 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 is pet friendly.
Does 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 offers parking.
Does 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 have a pool?
No, 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 have accessible units?
No, 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Trojan Ave Unit: 6 has units with dishwashers.

