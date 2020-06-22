4974 54th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage hot tub

5 Rooms and 2 bath Remodeled Home 9 minute walk to SDSU Sport Deck. Lots of parking. Basketball Hoop with area to shoot some hoops. New Jacuzzi with weekly service included. Huge Lot with lots of space to play. 2 Fridges, Microwave and Washer/Dryer Included. Air Conditioning, New kitchen, baths, finished hardwood floors, large backyard with concrete area with Basket ball hoop. Detached 2 car Garage.



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

DRE# 01874614