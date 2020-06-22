All apartments in San Diego
Location

4974 54th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
hot tub
5 Rooms and 2 bath Remodeled Home 9 minute walk to SDSU Sport Deck. Lots of parking. Basketball Hoop with area to shoot some hoops. New Jacuzzi with weekly service included. Huge Lot with lots of space to play. 2 Fridges, Microwave and Washer/Dryer Included. Air Conditioning, New kitchen, baths, finished hardwood floors, large backyard with concrete area with Basket ball hoop. Detached 2 car Garage.

San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $50 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by Gemstone Property Management, Formerly SBMI Group Denise Dibisch. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.
DRE# 01874614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4974 54th St have any available units?
4974 54th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4974 54th St have?
Some of 4974 54th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4974 54th St currently offering any rent specials?
4974 54th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4974 54th St pet-friendly?
No, 4974 54th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4974 54th St offer parking?
Yes, 4974 54th St does offer parking.
Does 4974 54th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4974 54th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4974 54th St have a pool?
No, 4974 54th St does not have a pool.
Does 4974 54th St have accessible units?
No, 4974 54th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4974 54th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4974 54th St has units with dishwashers.
