Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4967 68th St

4967 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4967 68th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Description**
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with 2 car tandem garage. Very close to SDSU and Ralphs grocery store. Washer/Dryer hook-ups in garage. 1 additional parking space on side of building. New beautiful waterproof vinyl hardwood flooring in living room, kitchen and hallway. Freshly painted throughout. Nice living room with fireplace and sliding door to balcony. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and microwave. 1200 square feet. Landlord pays trash only. 1 year lease required. $2100 security deposit. No pets. No Section 8. Students OK with co-signers. Enter alley next to the house located at 4965 68th Street to find the apartment entrance to 4967 68th Street. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4967 68th St have any available units?
4967 68th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4967 68th St have?
Some of 4967 68th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
4967 68th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4967 68th St pet-friendly?
No, 4967 68th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4967 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 4967 68th St does offer parking.
Does 4967 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4967 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4967 68th St have a pool?
No, 4967 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 4967 68th St have accessible units?
No, 4967 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4967 68th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4967 68th St has units with dishwashers.
