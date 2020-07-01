4965 68th Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled smaller 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with detached 1 car garage and back yard area. Washer/Dryer hook-ups included (located in backyard shed). Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and beautiful granite counters. New modern flooring throughout. Renovated bathroom with new vanity, toilet and medicine cabinet. New light fixtures, closet doors and blinds. 1 car garage is perfect for storage and is located in back building (middle garage in picture). 750 square feet. Street Parking. Small pets ok with extra $500 deposit. Owner pays trash only. Available now, but we can hold it 30-days if approved. $2100 deposit.



$4200.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 2 years positive rental history. No previous bankruptcies or evictions.

