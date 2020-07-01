All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4965 68th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4965 68th Street
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:16 AM

4965 68th Street

4965 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4965 68th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled smaller 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with detached 1 car garage and back yard area. Washer/Dryer hook-ups included (located in backyard shed). Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, stainless appliances and beautiful granite counters. New modern flooring throughout. Renovated bathroom with new vanity, toilet and medicine cabinet. New light fixtures, closet doors and blinds. 1 car garage is perfect for storage and is located in back building (middle garage in picture). 750 square feet. Street Parking. Small pets ok with extra $500 deposit. Owner pays trash only. Available now, but we can hold it 30-days if approved. $2100 deposit.

**Qualifications**
$4200.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 650+ minimum credit score. 2 years positive rental history. No previous bankruptcies or evictions.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4965 68th Street have any available units?
4965 68th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4965 68th Street have?
Some of 4965 68th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4965 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4965 68th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4965 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4965 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4965 68th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4965 68th Street offers parking.
Does 4965 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4965 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4965 68th Street have a pool?
No, 4965 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4965 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 4965 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4965 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4965 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University