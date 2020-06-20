4964 Auburn Dr Apt 1

Amenities
Cozy Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in the Heart of City Heights. Available Now!
Unit Features:
- First floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Tile and wood-looking vinyl flooring throughout
- Open floor plan
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Ceiling fan
- One assigned parking space, off-street
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated community
Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- $800 security deposit
- No pets allowed
- Water and trash pick-up service is included
Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: https://leasing.mynd.co/self-service/unit-details
*Photos are of a similar unit*
Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to schedule a showing.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
