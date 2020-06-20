4964 Auburn Dr Apt 1

Amenities

Cozy Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in the Heart of City Heights. Available Now!



Unit Features:

- First floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Tile and wood-looking vinyl flooring throughout

- Open floor plan

- Walk-in closet in master bedroom

- Ceiling fan

- One assigned parking space, off-street



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Gated community



Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- $800 security deposit

- No pets allowed

- Water and trash pick-up service is included



Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: https://leasing.mynd.co/self-service/unit-details



*Photos are of a similar unit*



Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to schedule a showing.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



