Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:14 PM

4964 Auburn Dr Apt 1

4964 Auburn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4964 Auburn Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment in the Heart of City Heights. Available Now!

Unit Features:
- First floor 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Tile and wood-looking vinyl flooring throughout
- Open floor plan
- Walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Ceiling fan
- One assigned parking space, off-street

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Gated community

Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- $800 security deposit
- No pets allowed
- Water and trash pick-up service is included

Schedule a self-guided tour or Apply Online: https://leasing.mynd.co/self-service/unit-details

*Photos are of a similar unit*

Call (833) 367-6963 or message us today to schedule a showing.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

