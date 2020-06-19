Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4960 Lantana Drive #14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4960 Lantana Drive #14
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4960 Lantana Drive #14
4960 Lantana Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4960 Lantana Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated house
(RLNE5354628)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have any available units?
4960 Lantana Drive #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4960 Lantana Drive #14 currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Lantana Drive #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Lantana Drive #14 pet-friendly?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 offer parking?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not offer parking.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have a pool?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have a pool.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have accessible units?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
