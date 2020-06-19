All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4960 Lantana Drive #14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4960 Lantana Drive #14
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

4960 Lantana Drive #14

4960 Lantana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4960 Lantana Drive, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated house

(RLNE5354628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have any available units?
4960 Lantana Drive #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4960 Lantana Drive #14 currently offering any rent specials?
4960 Lantana Drive #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4960 Lantana Drive #14 pet-friendly?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 offer parking?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not offer parking.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have a pool?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have a pool.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have accessible units?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4960 Lantana Drive #14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4960 Lantana Drive #14 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University