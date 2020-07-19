Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4957 Del Monte Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4957 Del Monte Avenue
4957 Del Monte Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4957 Del Monte Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4957 Del Monte Avenue have any available units?
4957 Del Monte Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4957 Del Monte Avenue have?
Some of 4957 Del Monte Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4957 Del Monte Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4957 Del Monte Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4957 Del Monte Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4957 Del Monte Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4957 Del Monte Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4957 Del Monte Avenue offers parking.
Does 4957 Del Monte Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4957 Del Monte Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4957 Del Monte Avenue have a pool?
No, 4957 Del Monte Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4957 Del Monte Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4957 Del Monte Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4957 Del Monte Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4957 Del Monte Avenue has units with dishwashers.
