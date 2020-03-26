Rent Calculator
4957 Bradshaw Court
Last updated December 19 2019 at 6:02 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4957 Bradshaw Court
4957 Bradshaw Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
4957 Bradshaw Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have any available units?
4957 Bradshaw Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4957 Bradshaw Court have?
Some of 4957 Bradshaw Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 4957 Bradshaw Court currently offering any rent specials?
4957 Bradshaw Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4957 Bradshaw Court pet-friendly?
No, 4957 Bradshaw Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court offer parking?
Yes, 4957 Bradshaw Court offers parking.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4957 Bradshaw Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have a pool?
No, 4957 Bradshaw Court does not have a pool.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have accessible units?
No, 4957 Bradshaw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4957 Bradshaw Court has units with dishwashers.
