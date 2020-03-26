All apartments in San Diego
4957 Bradshaw Court

4957 Bradshaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

4957 Bradshaw Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have any available units?
4957 Bradshaw Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4957 Bradshaw Court have?
Some of 4957 Bradshaw Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4957 Bradshaw Court currently offering any rent specials?
4957 Bradshaw Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4957 Bradshaw Court pet-friendly?
No, 4957 Bradshaw Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court offer parking?
Yes, 4957 Bradshaw Court offers parking.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4957 Bradshaw Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have a pool?
No, 4957 Bradshaw Court does not have a pool.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have accessible units?
No, 4957 Bradshaw Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4957 Bradshaw Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4957 Bradshaw Court has units with dishwashers.
