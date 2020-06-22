All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2019 at 1:50 PM

4947 Conrad Ct

4947 Conrad Court · No Longer Available
Location

4947 Conrad Court, San Diego, CA 92117
North Clairemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4947 Conrad Ct have any available units?
4947 Conrad Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4947 Conrad Ct have?
Some of 4947 Conrad Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4947 Conrad Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4947 Conrad Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 Conrad Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4947 Conrad Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4947 Conrad Ct offer parking?
No, 4947 Conrad Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4947 Conrad Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4947 Conrad Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 Conrad Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4947 Conrad Ct has a pool.
Does 4947 Conrad Ct have accessible units?
No, 4947 Conrad Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 Conrad Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4947 Conrad Ct has units with dishwashers.
