4941 Gary Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 12:17 PM
4941 Gary Street
4941 Gary Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4941 Gary Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4941 Gary Street have any available units?
4941 Gary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4941 Gary Street currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Gary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Gary Street pet-friendly?
No, 4941 Gary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4941 Gary Street offer parking?
No, 4941 Gary Street does not offer parking.
Does 4941 Gary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4941 Gary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Gary Street have a pool?
No, 4941 Gary Street does not have a pool.
Does 4941 Gary Street have accessible units?
No, 4941 Gary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Gary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4941 Gary Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4941 Gary Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4941 Gary Street does not have units with air conditioning.
