Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4933 63rd Street

4933 63rd Street · (619) 295-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4933 63rd Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4933 63rd Street · Avail. Aug 1

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4933 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU! - LARGE SDSU 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house! Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage and off-street parking available.

Please visit our website at www.cethron.com. Thank you!

Available August 1st!

The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Vons and Trader Joe's.

Nearby coffee shops include Duet Coffee, Clockwork Coffee Shoppe and Prince Hookah Cafe.

Nearby restaurants include Bridges Bar & Grill, Best Thai Food and Trujillo's Taco Shop.

4933 63rd St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park and San Diego State University.

(RLNE3858635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 63rd Street have any available units?
4933 63rd Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4933 63rd Street have?
Some of 4933 63rd Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4933 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4933 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 63rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 63rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4933 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4933 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4933 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 4933 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4933 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4933 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4933 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
