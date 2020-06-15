Amenities
4933 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 SDSU - 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathroom Large house in walking distance to SDSU! - LARGE SDSU 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath house! Small dogs and cats allowed. Garage and off-street parking available.
Available August 1st!
The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Vons and Trader Joe's.
Nearby coffee shops include Duet Coffee, Clockwork Coffee Shoppe and Prince Hookah Cafe.
Nearby restaurants include Bridges Bar & Grill, Best Thai Food and Trujillo's Taco Shop.
4933 63rd St is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park and San Diego State University.
