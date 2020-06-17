4918 Chaparral Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

4 bedroom 2 bathroom totally Remodeled & upgraded House walking distance to SDSU- Tile roof, cherrywood cabinets, granite, travertine, newer windows, vaulted ceilings. Must be $80,000 + in upgrades. Large Jacuzzi with weekly service included. Tree house with tubular slide. Drought tolerant hardscape with 3 level back yard with artificial turf and gorgeous view. Central Air Conditioning. Gardening service provided. Cul-de-sac street. Very close to SDSU, but still a private location. Private back yard. 2 car totally finished garage off street parking spots.

BRE No. 01776680