All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4918 Chaparral Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4918 Chaparral Way
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:38 AM

4918 Chaparral Way

4918 Chaparral Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4918 Chaparral Way, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom 2 bathroom totally Remodeled & upgraded House walking distance to SDSU- Tile roof, cherrywood cabinets, granite, travertine, newer windows, vaulted ceilings. Must be $80,000 + in upgrades. Large Jacuzzi with weekly service included. Tree house with tubular slide. Drought tolerant hardscape with 3 level back yard with artificial turf and gorgeous view. Central Air Conditioning. Gardening service provided. Cul-de-sac street. Very close to SDSU, but still a private location. Private back yard. 2 car totally finished garage off street parking spots.
BRE No. 01776680

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Chaparral Way have any available units?
4918 Chaparral Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 Chaparral Way have?
Some of 4918 Chaparral Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Chaparral Way currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Chaparral Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Chaparral Way pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Chaparral Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4918 Chaparral Way offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Chaparral Way does offer parking.
Does 4918 Chaparral Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4918 Chaparral Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Chaparral Way have a pool?
Yes, 4918 Chaparral Way has a pool.
Does 4918 Chaparral Way have accessible units?
No, 4918 Chaparral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Chaparral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Chaparral Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University