San Diego, CA
4883 Twain Avenue
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

4883 Twain Avenue

4883 Twain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4883 Twain Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
4883 Twain Avenue Available 04/01/19 3 bed/2 bath Allied Gardens Charmer $2,600/month - UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED. It will be available around April 1, 2019

We have a 1 story 3bed/2bath single family home located in desirable Allied Gardens! This home has a large backyard w/panoramic mountain views! Newer carpet throughout the home. The kitchen features granite counter tops and dark kitchen cabinets. Large backyard deck, perfect for entertaining. Large vaulted ceiling with wood beams in the bonus room! Large master suite. This home includes a detached 1 car garage with lots of storage space. Laundry in unit.

Monthly rent: $2,600
Security deposit: $2,600
Pet Friendly upon approval(additional $200 deposit & $25/month pet rent).
1 year lease required
Utilities includes: Landscaping, Trash pick up
Tenants responsible for: Water, Electric/Gas, internet/cable

-Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
-Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
-Sorry, No cosigners, No Section 8

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Please contact Patti in our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com

(RLNE2138289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4883 Twain Avenue have any available units?
4883 Twain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4883 Twain Avenue have?
Some of 4883 Twain Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4883 Twain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4883 Twain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4883 Twain Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4883 Twain Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4883 Twain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4883 Twain Avenue offers parking.
Does 4883 Twain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4883 Twain Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4883 Twain Avenue have a pool?
No, 4883 Twain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4883 Twain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4883 Twain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4883 Twain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4883 Twain Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
