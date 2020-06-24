Amenities
4883 Twain Avenue Available 04/01/19 3 bed/2 bath Allied Gardens Charmer $2,600/month - UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED. It will be available around April 1, 2019
We have a 1 story 3bed/2bath single family home located in desirable Allied Gardens! This home has a large backyard w/panoramic mountain views! Newer carpet throughout the home. The kitchen features granite counter tops and dark kitchen cabinets. Large backyard deck, perfect for entertaining. Large vaulted ceiling with wood beams in the bonus room! Large master suite. This home includes a detached 1 car garage with lots of storage space. Laundry in unit.
Monthly rent: $2,600
Security deposit: $2,600
Pet Friendly upon approval(additional $200 deposit & $25/month pet rent).
1 year lease required
Utilities includes: Landscaping, Trash pick up
Tenants responsible for: Water, Electric/Gas, internet/cable
-Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
-Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
-Sorry, No cosigners, No Section 8
Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Please contact Patti in our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com
(RLNE2138289)