Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage internet access

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

4883 Twain Avenue Available 04/01/19 3 bed/2 bath Allied Gardens Charmer $2,600/month - UNIT IS STILL OCCUPIED. It will be available around April 1, 2019



We have a 1 story 3bed/2bath single family home located in desirable Allied Gardens! This home has a large backyard w/panoramic mountain views! Newer carpet throughout the home. The kitchen features granite counter tops and dark kitchen cabinets. Large backyard deck, perfect for entertaining. Large vaulted ceiling with wood beams in the bonus room! Large master suite. This home includes a detached 1 car garage with lots of storage space. Laundry in unit.



Monthly rent: $2,600

Security deposit: $2,600

Pet Friendly upon approval(additional $200 deposit & $25/month pet rent).

1 year lease required

Utilities includes: Landscaping, Trash pick up

Tenants responsible for: Water, Electric/Gas, internet/cable



-Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

-Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income

-Sorry, No cosigners, No Section 8



Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

Please contact Patti in our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com



(RLNE2138289)