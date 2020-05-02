All apartments in San Diego
4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53

4881 Rolando Court · (858) 410-0041
Location

4881 Rolando Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Call 858-410-0041 ext 5
Move-In Special
*We cover Water, Trash, Sewage, and 1 Parking Space
*No Pet Fees
*$100 Deposit for Students & Military

ABOUT THE APARTMENT:
DEPOSIT: $250(Normally $1,000)
LEASE TERM: 6 month

APARTMENT FEATURES:
- New Bathroom Appliances
- Upgraded carpet
- Modern vinyl in kitchen and in bathroom
- Chrome kitchen and bathroom fixtures
- Upgraded ceiling fan
- Built in appliances (Refrigerator, Oven, Cooktop)
- Prewired for cable, telephone and Internet

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- On Site Laundry Room
- One Reserved Parking Spot
- Large Pool
- 24/7 Maintenance Department
- On-site Rental Office
- Near SDSU, North Park, & Mission Valley

PETS ARE WELCOME! NO PET FEES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 have any available units?
4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 have?
Some of 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 currently offering any rent specials?
4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 is pet friendly.
Does 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 offer parking?
Yes, 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 does offer parking.
Does 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 have a pool?
Yes, 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 has a pool.
Does 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 have accessible units?
No, 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 does not have accessible units.
Does 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4881 Rolando Court, Unit 53 does not have units with dishwashers.

