Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4878 Santa Monica Ave
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 6
4878 Santa Monica Ave
4878 Santa Monica Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
4878 Santa Monica Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4878 Santa Monica Ave have any available units?
4878 Santa Monica Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 4878 Santa Monica Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4878 Santa Monica Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4878 Santa Monica Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4878 Santa Monica Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4878 Santa Monica Ave offer parking?
No, 4878 Santa Monica Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4878 Santa Monica Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4878 Santa Monica Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4878 Santa Monica Ave have a pool?
No, 4878 Santa Monica Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4878 Santa Monica Ave have accessible units?
No, 4878 Santa Monica Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4878 Santa Monica Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4878 Santa Monica Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4878 Santa Monica Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4878 Santa Monica Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
