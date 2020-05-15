All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4876 Cannington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4876 Cannington
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:43 PM

4876 Cannington

4876 Cannington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4876 Cannington Drive, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 4 bedroom home convenient to freeways and shopping centers. High ceilings allow abundance of natural light. Kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet storage space. Private backyard for great entertaining. Solar panels provide great savings on utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4876 Cannington have any available units?
4876 Cannington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4876 Cannington have?
Some of 4876 Cannington's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4876 Cannington currently offering any rent specials?
4876 Cannington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4876 Cannington pet-friendly?
No, 4876 Cannington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4876 Cannington offer parking?
Yes, 4876 Cannington offers parking.
Does 4876 Cannington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4876 Cannington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4876 Cannington have a pool?
No, 4876 Cannington does not have a pool.
Does 4876 Cannington have accessible units?
No, 4876 Cannington does not have accessible units.
Does 4876 Cannington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4876 Cannington has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University