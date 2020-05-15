4876 Cannington Drive, San Diego, CA 92117 Clairemont Mesa East
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 4 bedroom home convenient to freeways and shopping centers. High ceilings allow abundance of natural light. Kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet storage space. Private backyard for great entertaining. Solar panels provide great savings on utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4876 Cannington have any available units?
4876 Cannington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4876 Cannington have?
Some of 4876 Cannington's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4876 Cannington currently offering any rent specials?
4876 Cannington is not currently offering any rent specials.