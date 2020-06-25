All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:34 AM

4872 Bancroft St

4872 Bancroft Street · (619) 464-6444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4872 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4872 Bancroft St · Avail. Jul 3

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4872 Bancroft St Available 07/03/20 3 Bed - 2 Bath Craftsman Home in the desirable Normal Heights neighborhood - Single story craftsman home in San Diego, located within minutes to freeways, dining, and local schools.

This home has vinyl wood-like plank flooring throughout, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space.

Wall heating available to keep home warm and ceiling fan in the living room and dining area. The washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the garage. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. This home has a 2-Car Garage (Detached) with plenty of off street parking. Gardener service is provided.

Rental insurance required upon move-in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupants.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1829650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4872 Bancroft St have any available units?
4872 Bancroft St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4872 Bancroft St have?
Some of 4872 Bancroft St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4872 Bancroft St currently offering any rent specials?
4872 Bancroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4872 Bancroft St pet-friendly?
No, 4872 Bancroft St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4872 Bancroft St offer parking?
Yes, 4872 Bancroft St offers parking.
Does 4872 Bancroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4872 Bancroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4872 Bancroft St have a pool?
No, 4872 Bancroft St does not have a pool.
Does 4872 Bancroft St have accessible units?
No, 4872 Bancroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 4872 Bancroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4872 Bancroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
