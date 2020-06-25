Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

4872 Bancroft St Available 07/03/20 3 Bed - 2 Bath Craftsman Home in the desirable Normal Heights neighborhood - Single story craftsman home in San Diego, located within minutes to freeways, dining, and local schools.



This home has vinyl wood-like plank flooring throughout, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space.



Wall heating available to keep home warm and ceiling fan in the living room and dining area. The washer and dryer hook-ups are located in the garage. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. This home has a 2-Car Garage (Detached) with plenty of off street parking. Gardener service is provided.



Rental insurance required upon move-in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupants.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



