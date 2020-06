Amenities

Block and a half from beach. Downstairs master bedroom (3 masters total in condo). 6 month lease then month-to-month. It has its own bathroom and access (via French doors) to 370 sqft balcony. The room is not furnished. You’ll have shared storage in garage for personal items. Utilities (internet/SDGE) range between $50-75/month depending on usage. Parking is first come first serve in our 2 available spots (one being in garage) otherwise it’s street parking. Washer/dryer in unit. Sorry no pets.