4860 Rolando Ct.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Centrally located just under a minute from SDSU, this cozy, upstairs 1 bed, 1 bath condo nestled in a peaceful community will be available early June. The modern, nicely updated complex boasts many amenities, including: secure entry, laundry facilities, pool, spa, BBQ area, lush landscaping and a clubhouse. The unit features a spacious living room that has a wall A/C and slider access to the small balcony. The kitchen has granite counters and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, D/W & microwave). Just off the kitchen is a small dining area and some extra cabinet and counter space for storage. The master bedroom suite has mirrored closet doors, an extra large vanity and tile shower. Extras include a reserved space in the gated parking lot and water, sewer, trash included in the rent. Don't miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!