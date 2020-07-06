All apartments in San Diego
4860 Rolando Ct.

Location

4860 Rolando Court, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Centrally located just under a minute from SDSU, this cozy, upstairs 1 bed, 1 bath condo nestled in a peaceful community will be available early June. The modern, nicely updated complex boasts many amenities, including: secure entry, laundry facilities, pool, spa, BBQ area, lush landscaping and a clubhouse. The unit features a spacious living room that has a wall A/C and slider access to the small balcony. The kitchen has granite counters and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, D/W & microwave). Just off the kitchen is a small dining area and some extra cabinet and counter space for storage. The master bedroom suite has mirrored closet doors, an extra large vanity and tile shower. Extras include a reserved space in the gated parking lot and water, sewer, trash included in the rent. Don't miss out on this opportunity, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4860 Rolando Ct. have any available units?
4860 Rolando Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4860 Rolando Ct. have?
Some of 4860 Rolando Ct.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4860 Rolando Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4860 Rolando Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4860 Rolando Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4860 Rolando Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4860 Rolando Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4860 Rolando Ct. offers parking.
Does 4860 Rolando Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4860 Rolando Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4860 Rolando Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 4860 Rolando Ct. has a pool.
Does 4860 Rolando Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4860 Rolando Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4860 Rolando Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4860 Rolando Ct. has units with dishwashers.

