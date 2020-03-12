4859 Mansfield Street

Amenities
StunningCraftsman 2 bed 1 bath home in Normal Heights! - Stunning Craftsman 2 bed 1 bath home in Normal Heights!
This stunning Craftsman home includes a front porch & front yard, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, +fenced backyard & covered patio!
This property also includes: central air conditioning, 1 car garage & driveway.
Utilities not included.
Small pets OK w/pet deposit!
Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $2,950
Deposit: $2,900
Application Fee: $40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE5122869)