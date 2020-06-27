All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

4837 Mansfield Street

4837 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Mansfield Street, San Diego, CA 92116
Adams North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4837 Mansfield Street Available 12/02/19 MUST SEE Charming 3BR 2BA Normal Heights Home - North of Adams - Refinished Hardwood Floors, Newer Appliances, Detached 2 Car Garage - ****AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2nd****

***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS***
**Showings for this property start the week of 10/23/2019**

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***

4837 Mansfield St.
San Diego, CA 92116

Located in Normal Heights - North of Adams Ave.

Nearest Cross Street: Collier Ave. and Copley Ave.

3 Bedroom
2 Full Baths
House
Estimated 1244 Sq Ft
1 Story

Refrigerator -
Stove/Oven-Gas
Linoleum Flooring
Stainless Steel Appliances
Eat-in Kitchen

Open Floor Plan
Neutral Painted
Fireplace in Living Room - DECORATIVE ONLY
Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Separate Dining Area
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Large Fenced Yard
2 Car Detached Garage
Forced Heat
No AC
Washer/Dryer - Hookups - Gas

CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Shops
Nightlife
Grocery Stores
Schools/Parks
North Park
Kensington
Highway 15 & 805
Walking Distance to Adams Ave.

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2745.00

PET INFORMATION:
(2) PETS MAX - No Weight Limit
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4343605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Mansfield Street have any available units?
4837 Mansfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Mansfield Street have?
Some of 4837 Mansfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Mansfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Mansfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Mansfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 Mansfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 4837 Mansfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Mansfield Street offers parking.
Does 4837 Mansfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4837 Mansfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Mansfield Street have a pool?
No, 4837 Mansfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Mansfield Street have accessible units?
No, 4837 Mansfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Mansfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4837 Mansfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.

