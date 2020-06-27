Amenities

4837 Mansfield Street Available 12/02/19 MUST SEE Charming 3BR 2BA Normal Heights Home - North of Adams - Refinished Hardwood Floors, Newer Appliances, Detached 2 Car Garage - ****AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2nd****



***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS***

**Showings for this property start the week of 10/23/2019**



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***



4837 Mansfield St.

San Diego, CA 92116



Located in Normal Heights - North of Adams Ave.



Nearest Cross Street: Collier Ave. and Copley Ave.



3 Bedroom

2 Full Baths

House

Estimated 1244 Sq Ft

1 Story



Refrigerator -

Stove/Oven-Gas

Linoleum Flooring

Stainless Steel Appliances

Eat-in Kitchen



Open Floor Plan

Neutral Painted

Fireplace in Living Room - DECORATIVE ONLY

Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Separate Dining Area

Ceiling Fans Throughout

Large Fenced Yard

2 Car Detached Garage

Forced Heat

No AC

Washer/Dryer - Hookups - Gas



CLOSE TO:

Restaurants

Shops

Nightlife

Grocery Stores

Schools/Parks

North Park

Kensington

Highway 15 & 805

Walking Distance to Adams Ave.



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2745.00



PET INFORMATION:

(2) PETS MAX - No Weight Limit

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



