4837 Mansfield Street Available 12/02/19 MUST SEE Charming 3BR 2BA Normal Heights Home - North of Adams - Refinished Hardwood Floors, Newer Appliances, Detached 2 Car Garage - ****AVAILABLE DECEMBER 2nd****
***PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS***
**Showings for this property start the week of 10/23/2019**
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be considered complete until the property has been toured. If you Apply prior you will not be ahead of those who followed instructions. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com.***
4837 Mansfield St.
San Diego, CA 92116
Located in Normal Heights - North of Adams Ave.
Nearest Cross Street: Collier Ave. and Copley Ave.
3 Bedroom
2 Full Baths
House
Estimated 1244 Sq Ft
1 Story
Refrigerator -
Stove/Oven-Gas
Linoleum Flooring
Stainless Steel Appliances
Eat-in Kitchen
Open Floor Plan
Neutral Painted
Fireplace in Living Room - DECORATIVE ONLY
Refinished Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Separate Dining Area
Ceiling Fans Throughout
Large Fenced Yard
2 Car Detached Garage
Forced Heat
No AC
Washer/Dryer - Hookups - Gas
CLOSE TO:
Restaurants
Shops
Nightlife
Grocery Stores
Schools/Parks
North Park
Kensington
Highway 15 & 805
Walking Distance to Adams Ave.
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2745.00
PET INFORMATION:
(2) PETS MAX - No Weight Limit
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
