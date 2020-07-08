All apartments in San Diego
4834 Long Branch Ave

4834 Long Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4834 Long Branch Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
volleyball court
Fascinating One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment Just blocks/walking distance from Ocean Beach Park.

4834 Long Branch Ave is close to OB Noodle House & Sake Bar, Roberto's Taco Shop Ocean Beach, Dusty Rhodes Park, Pizza Port Ocean Beach, Ocean Beach Pier, Ocean Beach Pier Caf, The 3rd Corner Wine Shop & Bistro, Ocean Beach Volleyball Courts, Honey Bear Preschool & Child Care Center, Correia Middle School, Point Loma High School and many more.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Double pane windows
- Security door
- Washer and dryer
- Ceiling fan
- Garage

Community Features:
- Fully furnished
- Gated access
- Large private patio

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
- $49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of 35.00 Water/Sewer/Trash
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/4834-Long-Branch-Ave-San-Diego-CA-92107

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5746318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 Long Branch Ave have any available units?
4834 Long Branch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 Long Branch Ave have?
Some of 4834 Long Branch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 Long Branch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Long Branch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Long Branch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 Long Branch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4834 Long Branch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4834 Long Branch Ave offers parking.
Does 4834 Long Branch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4834 Long Branch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Long Branch Ave have a pool?
No, 4834 Long Branch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Long Branch Ave have accessible units?
No, 4834 Long Branch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Long Branch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4834 Long Branch Ave has units with dishwashers.

