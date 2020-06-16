Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

4834 Canterbury Dr. Available 07/06/20 Stunning Spanish in Kensington - 3Br, 2Ba 1,647 sf, Stunning Spanish in Kensington

Beautiful Hardwood floors and custom paint Throughout

Spacious Living Room with Coved Ceilings, Faux Fireplace, and large picture window

Chefs Kitchen with Black Granite Counter-tops, White Shaker Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances, 42in gas range, French Door Refrigerator

Sunny Breakfast nook with vintage built-ins

Formal Dining Room with Iron Chandelier

Master Bedroom with en-suite- tiled shower with glass door, and French Doors to Back Patio

Vintage 1920s Hall Bath, Original black & green tile, soaking tub/shower, white pedestal sink, with sitting vanity

Second Bedroom with French Doors leading to backyard

Entertainers Dream- Private backyard with, built-in BBQ, Gas Fire-pit, Spa, Gazebo with ceiling fan and TV, Lush Landscaping with , Automatic tiered Fountain, Outdoor Furniture Included, Party Lights, and much MORE!!

Detached 2 Car Garage with long Driveway

Mud Room off Kitchen with Front Loader Washer & Dryer

Gardener Included

In the Heart of Kensington!

Walk to Kensington Village, Specialty Shops, Restaurants, Wine Bars & Tap Houses, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Organic Market, Burger Lounge

Central Heat & A/C

Small Pet OK! with additional security deposit

Move in early July

Non-Smoking Property

