All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4834 Canterbury Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4834 Canterbury Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

4834 Canterbury Dr.

4834 Canterbury Drive · (619) 683-9274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4834 Canterbury Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4834 Canterbury Dr. · Avail. Jul 6

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1647 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
4834 Canterbury Dr. Available 07/06/20 Stunning Spanish in Kensington - 3Br, 2Ba 1,647 sf, Stunning Spanish in Kensington
Beautiful Hardwood floors and custom paint Throughout
Spacious Living Room with Coved Ceilings, Faux Fireplace, and large picture window
Chefs Kitchen with Black Granite Counter-tops, White Shaker Cabinets & Stainless Steel Appliances, 42in gas range, French Door Refrigerator
Sunny Breakfast nook with vintage built-ins
Formal Dining Room with Iron Chandelier
Master Bedroom with en-suite- tiled shower with glass door, and French Doors to Back Patio
Vintage 1920s Hall Bath, Original black & green tile, soaking tub/shower, white pedestal sink, with sitting vanity
Second Bedroom with French Doors leading to backyard
Entertainers Dream- Private backyard with, built-in BBQ, Gas Fire-pit, Spa, Gazebo with ceiling fan and TV, Lush Landscaping with , Automatic tiered Fountain, Outdoor Furniture Included, Party Lights, and much MORE!!
Detached 2 Car Garage with long Driveway
Mud Room off Kitchen with Front Loader Washer & Dryer
Gardener Included
In the Heart of Kensington!
Walk to Kensington Village, Specialty Shops, Restaurants, Wine Bars & Tap Houses, Starbucks, Stehly Farms Organic Market, Burger Lounge
Central Heat & A/C
Small Pet OK! with additional security deposit
Move in early July
Non-Smoking Property
Please Contact Mercer Properties to Schedule a Viewing at 619-683-9274
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE4903160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 Canterbury Dr. have any available units?
4834 Canterbury Dr. has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4834 Canterbury Dr. have?
Some of 4834 Canterbury Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 Canterbury Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4834 Canterbury Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 Canterbury Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 Canterbury Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4834 Canterbury Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4834 Canterbury Dr. does offer parking.
Does 4834 Canterbury Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4834 Canterbury Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 Canterbury Dr. have a pool?
No, 4834 Canterbury Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4834 Canterbury Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4834 Canterbury Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 Canterbury Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4834 Canterbury Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4834 Canterbury Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity