Last updated March 19 2019

4826 Yearling Glen Road

4826 Yearling Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

4826 Yearling Glen Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

This property is a newer two stories 3-bedroom 3-bathroom single family home within walking distances to park and elementary school. Has planking flooring through the interior’s lower level, fire place, laundry room on the 2nd floor. Large user friendly rear yard with a built in BBQ for family entertaining. Has central A/C, high ceilings, kitchen and bathroom has granite counter tops with kitchen having stainless steel appliances. Comes with a fully attached 2 car garage.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no pets and no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available 2/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

